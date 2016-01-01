justdelete.me

A directory of direct links to delete your account from web services.

Fork on GitHub Tweet JDM

search

Can't find what you're looking for? Help make justdelete.me better.

4shared

easy

No Info Available

500px

easy

No Info Available

9GAG

easy

Login to your account, go to parameters, click Delete my account. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. And again by clicking Delete my 9GAG account.
show info...
Abload

easy

No Info Available

About.me

easy

No Info Available

Adobe

hard

You have to call them in order to delete your account. Alternatively, you can send them an email.
show info...
Affero

easy

Log in to your account and click the top-left link to 'Member Preferences'. Scroll to the bottom of the page and ensure both of the password fields are empty. Check the 'De-activate my account' box and and click the 'Update Preferences' button.
show info...
Airbnb

easy

No Info Available

Album Reminder

easy

No Info Available

Alibaba

hard

Despite what it says in their FAQ there is actually no automatic way to delete your account. But they do see to be happy to do it if you ask them - you can contact them via http://www.alibaba.com/help/contact-us.html - I cancelled my account via their online chat system.
show info...
Alvanista

easy

Follow the link to edit your profile and click cancel account at bottom.
show info...
Amara

easy

Just head to the account page and click the red button 'Delete your account' at the bottom left of the page.
show info...
Amazon

hard

To close your account, contact Amazon by email (via this contact form) and request that your account be closed.
show info...
Amazon AWS

easy

You must login before visiting the link.
show info...
Animal Crossing Community

impossible

We do not 'delete' or 'terminate' accounts on ACC. If you no longer wish to use the site, you may delete all personal information from your profile and then stop logging in.
show info...
AOL / Instant Messenger

easy

No Info Available

App.net

easy

No Info Available

AppFog

hard

Remove all applications and services from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services.
Send email »
show info...
Argyle Social

impossible

Response from support@argylesocial.com: We really don't have a way to delete accounts entirely. The account won't be usable by anyone else, so there won't be any security issues. One smart thing to do to make doubly sure that everything is secure is to go to any social media pages that Argyle was authorized to use, and remove Argyle's authorization. Hope that helps
show info...
ArmorGames

easy

No Info Available

Artsy

easy

No Info Available

Ask.fm

easy

No Info Available

Asos

hard

Request deletion from customer services.
show info...
Assembla

easy

No Info Available

Audiomack

easy

No Info Available

AutoScout24

easy

No Info Available

Avast!

easy

Login, go to "Profile Details" tab, and simply click on the "Delete Account" button.
show info...
Awdio.com

hard

Remove all songs from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services.
Send email »
show info...
Backblaze

impossible

Accounts cannot be deleted, even when contacting customer service. User account credentials will be permanently retained by Backblaze.
show info...
Badoo

easy

On the top right corner click 'Settings', then on the left hand side click 'Delete'. Type your information, to delete Badoo, enter your password and in the other box, explain why you want to leave. Click on the 'Confirm' button, you will receive a message page confirming your rquest was successfully completed.
show info...
Bambuser

easy

Go to your Settings page and scroll down to find 'Deactivate' account. Click on 'Close Account' button, and confirm the account deletion.
show info...
Bandcamp

easy

To terminate an artist account, you must click on the 'Artists' pane, click on the desired artist's profile, and click the termination link there.
show info...
Barnes and Noble

impossible

It is not possible to delete your Barnes and Noble account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website.
show info...
Basecamp

easy

Data will be permanantly deleted after 30 days.
show info...
Battle.net

hard

Customer Support will require you to send a signed written letter confirming your wishes, your account details and a copy of legal identification (passport, drivers license) to your account region's office headquarters.
show info...
BBC iD

easy

No Info Available

Beam

hard

Remove all personal information from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services.
Send email »
show info...
Beamly

easy

To delete your account, login and then next to your name select the drop down and go to 'Settings' once there scroll to the bottom of the page and select 'delete your account'.
show info...
Behance

easy

To delete your account, please go into your 'Me' tab, visit account settings and hit the privacy tab. There, you'll have the option to delete.
show info...
Bitbucket

easy

On the side menu, click on 'Delete Account' and on the confirmation page click 'Delete Account', all repositories and the account is immediately wiped.
show info...
bitly

easy

Select why you are deleting your account. Your account will be deleted but all your shortlinks will remain.
show info...
Blogger

impossible

You can't delete your Blogger Account without deleting your entire Google Account. But you can delete your blog.
show info... popular
Blue Apron

easy

No Info Available

BoardGameGeek

easy

Log-in and use the link provided to request account deletion.
show info...
BodBot

easy

Click the “Delete My Account” link.
show info...
Bodybuilding

impossible

You can only deactivate your account by contacting support as they state on the help page. There is no way to permanently delete your account or data, and an inactive public profile will always be visible to public.
show info...
BoerseBZ

impossible

Accounts cannot be removed at this time
show info...
Booking

easy

No Info Available

Booklooker

hard

You need to request deletion of your data via the contact form after logging in.
show info...
Box

easy

No Info Available

popular
Boxee

easy

No Info Available

Buffer

easy

No Info Available

Bungie.net

impossible

TL;DR you can't do it. Discussion at http://www.bungie.net/en-US/Forum/Post/66636671/0/0
show info...
BurstNET

impossible

Support staff refuses to delete accounts due to 'accounting purposes'
show info...
C&M News by Rеss.at

easy

Just click 'Abschicken'
show info...
CafePress

easy

No Info Available

Call of Duty (Activision)

impossible

'There is no way to close or shut down an account.'
show info...
CareerBuilder.com

easy

Must remove uploaded files first
show info...
cex.io

hard

You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must set the subject to 'Delete Account'
Send email »
show info...
Change.org

easy

No Info Available

Channel 4

easy

No Info Available

Cheddar

easy

No Info Available

Cinemagram

impossible

According to the app you can email feedback@cinemagr.am for questions. Unfortunatly removal requests aren't replied to.
show info...
CiteULike

impossible

We don't delete old accounts.
show info...
CleverReach

hard

Email customer services to request deletion
Send email »
show info...
ClickAndBuy

easy

Login to your account, then click 'delete account' on the page.
show info...
CloudApp

hard

The site claims that you must call their support line (888-988-5036, ext 1), but they deactivated my account over email.
Send email »
show info...
CloudMagic

easy

No Info Available

CNET Download

hard

You have to ask the support to get your account deleted. Choose the category CNET Registration
show info...
Code Red

impossible

You can't delete yourself. You can only change your phone nr. to a bogus number.
show info...
Code School

easy

Go to your Profile, at the bottom you will find a 'Delete Account' button.
show info...
Codecademy

easy

Simply click the "I understand, delete my account." button.
show info...
CodePen

easy

No Info Available

Coderwall

easy

Sign in then visit https://coderwall.com/delete_account
show info...
Coinbase

easy

Sign in then visit https://www.coinbase.com/settings/cancel
show info...
Comment ça marche

medium

Your messages will remain on the forums.
show info...
Couchsurfing

impossible

Cannot be deleted fully, reactivation is always available. Fill out the form and select 'I understand. Please delete my profile.'.
show info...
Coursera

hard

Contact support and request they delete your account.
show info...
Craigslist

hard

Send an email to abuse@craigslist.org and request deletion.
Send email »
show info...
CrashPlan

hard

Start a live chat session and a representative will delete your account.
show info...
CreditExpert

hard

You can cancel by email but only if your membership includes insurance. Otherwise, an email cancellation will be ignored. You have to call 0800 561 0083 to cancel your account. This is the only way. More info here: http://experian.metafaq.com/help/CreditExpertBRS/Cancel_and_duration/CancelBRS
show info...
Crushee

impossible

They mock the very idea of wanting to delete your account in their faq: "Can I delete my account cause I totally h8 you guise??!!!111"
show info...
CryptFolio

easy

Log into your User Profile and visit the Delete Account tab.
show info...
Daily Mile

easy

Edit your account and select 'Remove my account'.
show info...
Dashlane

easy

You have to enter your mailadress and have to choose a 'why are you leaving' answer'. To verify this step you'll become a mail with a security code to fill into the form. After that your account is deleted.
show info...
DataJoy

easy

Click the "Delete your account" at the bottom of the settings page and type "DELETE" in the popup box.
show info...
Deadspin (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
Delicious

easy

No Info Available

Delta Airlines (SkyMiles)

medium

You can not delete your account on the site. You must use the linked form. Then select SkyMiles → Update SkyMiles Account and request them to close your account.
show info...
Desktoply

easy

No Info Available

Desktoppr

easy

No Info Available

DeviantArt

medium

All your data is ereased immediately, except comments which will remain. Accounts can be reactivated within 30 days. After that, Accounts can't be reactivated.
show info...
DHL (Paket.de)

impossible

There's no information about account-deletion in their FAQ. The hotline also says that account-deletion isn't possible.
show info...
diasp.eu (Diaspora)

easy

Click close my account and confirm with your password.
show info...
Digg

hard

Contact Digg’s customer support and request for your account to be closed.
show info...
DigitalOcean

easy

Check the "Deactivate Account" box in the settings.
show info...
diHITT

easy

No Info Available

Diigo

easy

No Info Available

Discogs

easy

No Info Available

Discord

hard

Contact Discord’s customer support and request for your account to be closed.
Send email »
show info...
Disqus

easy

No Info Available

Douban

easy

No Info Available

DOWN

medium

You need to remove the App in your Facebook settings and mail feedback@downapp.com to delete your data.
Send email »
show info...
Draft

easy

No Info Available

Dribbble

easy

No Info Available

drone.io

easy

No Info Available

Dropbox

easy

No Info Available

Droplr

easy

No Info Available

Dropmark

hard

No Info Available

Duolingo

easy

No Info Available

Dwell

impossible

It’s not possible to delete an account, you can either remove or replace your contact information with bogus details.
show info...
Dwolla

hard

All accounts stay in their system for at least 3 years. Remove any banking information before you delete.
show info...
DynDNS

easy

No Info Available

EA Origin

hard

Contact customer services to request deletion. If you're outside the US this must be by phone.
show info...
Easel

easy

No Info Available

eBay

easy

A few survey questions will be asked prior to account deletion.
show info... popular
Edpuzzle

medium

click on the contrat popup on the bottom of the screen and fill out the form, an admin will email asking for your username and will then delete it
show info...
eDreams

impossible

FAQ states that account can be deleted upon request, but e-mails requesting it are completely ignored.
show info...
EdX

impossible

There's no need to delete your account. An old, unused edX account with no course completions associated with it will disappear.
show info...
Elevate

hard

You must send an e-mail to hello@elevateapp.com requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted.
show info...
Ello

easy

Quoted from Ello: By deleting your account you remove your personal information from Ello. Your account cannot be restored.
show info...
Endomondo

easy

Select 'Close Profile' at the bottom of the page, select any reason for closing your profile. After that you have to complete the process by clicking a link in an email sent to you.
show info...
Envato

hard

You have to send them a request to delete the account using the contact form.
show info...
eRepublik

hard

Create new Game Support ticket to request account removal.
show info...
Etsy

hard

You can't have any unpaid Etsy bills or an open non-delivery reports. Your email address will remain on file.
show info...
Eventbrite

easy

No Info Available

Eventful

hard

Contact support and they will delete your account
show info...
Evernote

impossible

You cannot delete your Evernote account, just deactivate it temporarily. Deactivation does not remove your data so you will have to manually delete all notes and personal info, perform a sync and then deactivate the account.
show info...
Experian

hard

You have to call or email them. They respond to email quickly, however, so it is not that painful.
Send email »
show info...
Facebook

medium

While you can delete your account easily, some of the data including messages, are there to stay forever, just as stated in the website's privacy policy.
show info... popular
Facile.it

easy

No Info Available

Feedly

easy

Email customer support to request deletion.
show info...
Finanzblick

medium

Click on your username (top left) &rarr; click on 'Profileinstellungen' &rarr; 'Account löschen'. All data is fully erased.
show info...
Fitbit

hard

To delete or deactivate your account, contact Fitbit by email via the contact form.
show info...
Fitocracy

easy

No Info Available

Flattr

easy

No Info Available

Flickr

easy

No Info Available

Flipboard

easy

Go to account management within the app
show info...
Flixster

hard

Email privacy@flixster-inc.com and ask to have your account deleted.
show info...
Foodspotting

medium

Account can only be disabled, not deleted.
show info...
Forrst

easy

No Info Available

Forrst

easy

No Info Available

Fotka

medium

To delete your account, you must not post anything for at least three days.
show info...
Foursquare

easy

No Info Available

popular
Freelancer

hard

Make sure your account balance is positive, then issue a support ticket requesting to close your account.
show info...
Freenode

easy

/msg NickServ DROP nick password
show info...
freesound

medium

You cannot delete your account yourself if you have sounds uploaded to your account. In their own words: "Because you have sounds on freesound, deleting your user is not a trivial task. As such, we ask you to please contact the administrators via the Contact Form [http://www.freesound.org/contact/]. They will help you with the deletion of your account....". Alternatively - you can go through all your sounds, delete them one-by-one, and then delete your account.
show info...
FriendFeed

easy

No Info Available

Gadu-Gadu

easy

You will find option to remove your account under Profile - My Account tab, after log in. Removed GG account number is going back to available numbers for new users.
show info...
Gamespot

hard

Account deletion requires contacting Customer Support.
show info...
Gauges

hard

Contact support and request they delete your account.
show info...
Gawker (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
Geni

medium

Delete any of the information you would like removed from the site. Then select 'Account Settings' and 'Close Account'
show info...
Geocaching

medium

You must email support from the registered email to remove this account. Any outstanding Premium Memberships will not be refunded
show info...
GFace

hard

You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must submit a ticket and set the subject to 'Delete Account'
show info...
ghash.io

hard

You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must set the subject to 'Delete Account'
Send email »
show info...
GhostMail

hard

Send them an email with Delete my account as title.
Send email »
show info...
Giant Bomb

impossible

You can't delete your account without contacting support.
Send email »
show info...
GitHub

easy

No Info Available

Gitorious

easy

No Info Available

Gizmodo (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
Glassboard

hard

Use the support email address to ask them to close your account.
Send email »
show info...
Glassdoor

hard

Contact customer services and request deletion.
show info...
Gmail

easy

Login into your account → Data Tools → Delete Products → Remove Gmail permanently
show info...
GMX

impossible

You can't delete your account, but you can deactivate it. (Start → Mein Account → Account stilllegen)
show info...
GoDaddy

impossible

GoDaddy Accounts are apparently retained “to comply with [their] legal obligations” though you are able to clear out most of your information by editing your profile.
show info... popular
Gogo

hard

Email customercare@gogoair.com and ask to have your account deleted.
show info...
Good Noows

easy

On the top bar, click on 'Your name', then click on the 'Delete Account' button at the bottom of the dialog.
show info...
Good.Co

medium

On the top bar, click on your photo, go to 'Settings', go to 'Miscellaneous' and then hit 'Cancel Account'.
show info...
Goodreads

easy

No Info Available

Google

easy

No Info Available

popular
GoPetition

easy

Select a reason for closing and it'll take 2 clicks.
show info...
GoSquared

easy

Select a reason for closing and it'll take 2 clicks.
show info...
Grailed

hard

Send an email to arun@grailed.com and request deletion.
Send email »
show info...
Grammarly

easy

No Info Available

Gravatar

impossible

You can't delete your Gravatar Account without deleting your entire WordPress Account.
show info...
Grindr

medium

You can remove your profile and chat history from within the app or you can email support with your UDID.
show info...
Groupon

hard

According to Groupon's privacy statement, you have to contact support directly and ask them to delete your account.
show info... popular
GrubHub

hard

Privacy Policy Letter D: Account e-mail addresses cannot be deleted. However, an Account may be closed and GrubHub will cause the corresponding e-mail address to be scrambled.
Send email »
show info...
Gumroad

easy

There is a link at the bottom of the Settings page to delete your account.
show info...
Gumtree

easy

No Info Available

Hack This Site

impossible

It is not possible to delete your Hack This Site account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website.
show info...
Hacker News

impossible

Your contributions are there to stay, but you can at least clear out your profile -- even your email address.
show info...
Hackpad

hard

We can do that for you - just send an email.
Send email »
show info...
HelloFax

easy

Click "Delete my account" and follow the instructions that appear.
show info...
HelloWallet

easy

Click 'Cancel My Membership' on the above URL and confirm.
show info...
Heroku

easy

“Close your account...” link at the bottom of the page.
show info...
Hi-Rez Studios

impossible

No Info Available

Hi5

easy

No Info Available

Hide My Ass Mail

easy

The website automatically deletes your account after a predetermined time
show info...
HighBeam Research

easy

No Info Available

hitbox

hard

You have to send an email to the support team asking for deletion of your account. Your account will be added to a list of accounts for deletion, and it may take some time before it has actually been deleted.
show info...
HOL Virtual Hogwarts

impossible

You can remove information and manually quit HOL, but your account stays forever.
show info...
Hostelsclub

impossible

You can remove every information from your account or if you signed up using a social network disconnect it.
show info...
Hot or Not

easy

Sign in to your account, go to the 'Account' options in your settings and delete your profile. See also 'Can I deactivate or delete my Profile?' on http://hotornot.com/privacy/
show info...
Hotmail

easy

No Info Available

popular
Huddle

hard

No Info Available

Hulu

easy

No Info Available

Hypejar

easy

No Info Available

i use this (iPhone)

easy

Deleting this account will also delete your Mac and Windows accounts on 'i use this', if you have them set up.
show info...
i use this (Mac)

easy

Deleting this account will also delete your iPhone and Windows accounts on 'i use this', if you have them set up.
show info...
i use this (Windows)

easy

Deleting this account will also delete your iPhone and Mac accounts on 'i use this', if you have them set up.
show info...
Iceber.gs

easy

On top bar: 'Your name', 'My Account' and just click on 'Delete Account' link at bottom.
show info...
ICQ

easy

No Info Available

IFTTT

easy

No Info Available

ImageShack

easy

No Info Available

IMDb

easy

No Info Available

Imgur

easy

No Info Available

imo.im

easy

You must login, go to your account settings and then click on the &lsquo;Delete Account&rsquo; link on the bottom left.
show info...
Indiegogo

easy

Go to “My Settings”, scroll down to the bottom, and click the “Delete” button.
show info...
InfiBot

hard

Email customer support. Requests are handled within 48 hours.
Send email »
show info...
Ingress

hard

You need to fill in the form linked in the support article by clicking "contact us". Fill in your email address, agent name, device you play on and submit the form.
show info...
InnoGames

easy

No Info Available

Instacast Cloud

easy

No Info Available

Instagram

easy

No Info Available

popular
Instapaper

easy

No Info Available

Instructables

hard

You have to email them (service@instructables.com) to get your account deleted
Send email »
show info...
Internetometer

impossible

Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options. Email sent to internets@technoized.com was never replied to.
show info...
IO9 (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
IRCCloud

easy

Go to IRCCloud, sign in, click 'Settings', scroll down, enter your password in 'Delete your account', and confirm.
show info...
issuu

easy

Closing your account will delete your profile and all of your publications. There is no going back, so don't say we didn't warn you.
show info...
iTunes / Apple ID

hard

Contact customer services. You will lose access to any media you haven’t downloaded to your computer.
show info...
Jalopnik (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
JDate.com

easy

Under 'Membership Management' click 'Remove my Profile'. Fill out the survey and submit to delete your profile.
show info...
Jezebel (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
JoliCloud / JoliDrive

easy

Click 'Delete Account' at the botom of the account preference page
show info...
Jolla Account

easy

No Info Available

Jottacloud

easy

Log in. Type in password. Press 'delete'.
show info...
JS Bin

easy

No Info Available

JSFiddle

hard

Please email a request if you’d like your account to be deleted.
Send email »
show info...
Justin.tv

easy

No Info Available

Khan Academy

easy

No Info Available

Kickstarter

easy

No Info Available

Kik

impossible

You can only deactivate your account. There appears to be no way to permanently delete your account or data.
show info...
Kinja (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
Kippt

easy

Click 'Account deletion page' at the bottom of the account settings page.
show info...
Klout

medium

It can take up to 180 days for all your data to be removed from the system.
show info...
Intel Education Study (was Kno)

hard

You can close your account if you contact customer service either by phone or live chat
show info...
Koding

easy

No Info Available

Kongregate

hard

You are unable to remove an account, but they can permanently ban your account upon request. They will remove stored information upon request as well, such as e-mail address, developer payment information, and stored payment information.
Send email »
show info...
Kotaku (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
Kraken

hard

To close your account, you need to submit a request to support, which may take up to 24 hours to process.
show info...
Krrb

easy

No Info Available

Last.fm

easy

May take up to 7 days to delete your data.
show info...
LastPass

easy

No Info Available

Launchpad

easy

No Info Available

League of Legends

impossible

Accounts may be disabled, but some data will be retained. E-mail support@riotgames.com with the subject "Account Deactivation" and include your username, summoner name, server and email used when registering the account in your ticket
Send email »
show info...
Letterboxd

easy

No Info Available

LibraryThing

easy

No Info Available

Libre.fm

easy

Click 'Profile', then 'Edit', then 'Show advanced settings', and finally check the 'Delete my account' checkbox.
show info...
Lifehacker (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
LinkedIn

medium

There are reports that LinkedIn continues to email people with a closed account. You may need to contact customer services to delete account instead of just closing it.
show info... popular
Linsensuppe

impossible

One cannot even change the password
show info...
The Linux Counter Project

easy

Login -> Profile -> Delete account -> Yes
show info...
LiveJournal

medium

Once you delete your journal you have 30 days to undelete it, in case you change your mind. After 30 days, the journal will be permanently deleted and there will be no way to recover it.
show info...
Lobsters

easy

No Info Available

LoseIt

easy

Click “Close account”.
show info...
Lookout

easy

log into your account, in the middle right.
show info...
Lovefilm

medium

Requires any physical discs to be returned—account will be “cancellation pending” until received.
show info...
Lumi

easy

No Info Available

Lumosity

easy

No Info Available

MailChimp

medium

Account Settings → Account Settings Drop-down → Close my account → Type DELETE and press Delete Account button.
show info...
Mapbox

easy

Enter Password -> Scroll to bottom -> Click 'Delete Account'
show info...
Match

medium

Login -> Suspend Account -> Enter email & password -> Save -> Delete Account
show info... popular
McAfee

easy

No Info Available

MediaFire

easy

No Info Available

Medium

easy

No Info Available

Meetup

easy

No Info Available

Memrise

easy

A 'Delete my account' button is available from your account settings page.
show info...
MePergunte

easy

No Info Available

Microsoft Account

easy

No Info Available

Microsoft Office 365

easy

No Info Available

Mint

easy

Click 'Accounts' in the upper right, then select the 'Settings' tab. Scroll to the bottom and click 'Delete Your Mint Account' and finally 'YES, delete my Mint account'.
show info...
MisterWong

hard

You need to send an email to support and it may take up to 48 hours to process your request.
Send email »
show info...
MixCloud

easy

No Info Available

Mixlr

easy

Login to your account, go to account section of the settings page and choose the "delete account" option.
show info...
Mobify

hard

You have to send a message in order to remove your account.
show info...
Mojang

easy

If you have registered a Mojang account and would like to delete your account, please visit your account settings page. Please be aware that if your account is deleted, you will no longer be able to log into Mojang services, and will not be able to purchase future Mojang games.
show info...
Monster

easy

No Info Available

Moonpig

hard

Contact customer services and they'll respond in 24-48 hours. Not to mention the ways they try to hide you removing your card details. If you want to remove your card details, do the following: The easiest way to do this would be to go to the My Account page then click on the ‘Add Moonpig Prepay Credit’ link, click on the Buy link and your saved card details will be shown onscreen. Click on the ‘Remove Card’ option.
show info...
Moped

hard

You need send email to support and it may take up to 24 hours to process your request.
show info...
Morningstar

hard

Fill out the feedback form, asking them to delete your account. Be sure to specify that you’re not just unsubscribing from e-mail but that you want your account deleted entirely.
show info...
Moviepilot.de

easy

No Info Available

Mozilla Persona

easy

“Cancel your account” link at the bottom of the page.
show info...
Multiplay.co.uk

hard

You have to contact Multiplay by their contact us page.
show info...
MusicBrainz

easy

Click on delete my account at the bottom of the page
show info...
My Opera

easy

Replace <code>USERNAME</code> with your My Opera username in the URL.
show info...
myJdownloader

easy

Go to your account settings (top right, click on your E-Mail-Adress) and select 'Delete Account'
show info...
MyLife.com

easy

No Info Available

MySpace

easy

No Info Available

NaNoWriMo

easy

At the bottom of the Account Settings page is a "Delete My Account" button. Your account will be "disabled and scheduled for permanent deletion." After 30 days, "your past novels, author profile, and unique account info will be permanently deleted." It is unclear if forum posts will be deleted.
show info...
Nearpod

hard

Requires to fill out contact form. Will still get Promotional emails until you also unsubscribe from them
show info...
Neopets

hard

Send an email to the unsubscribe@neopets.com stating you wish to delete your account.
Send email »
show info...
Netflix

impossible

Contact customer services. Even then they may not delete your account under the premise that you might want to rejoin and keep your history and recommendations.
show info... popular
Netlog

easy

Select 'settings', then 'account', then 'delete'.
show info...
Netvibes

easy

No Info Available

New Relic

easy

From the New Relic menu bar, select (account) > Upgrade subscription > Cancel account. Select the confirmation prompt.
show info...
New York Times

hard

Use the form to write to customer services and ask them to close your account.
show info...
NewsBlur

easy

No Info Available

Nike+

easy

At the bottom of the account form, there is a 'Deactivate Account' button. Upon clicking, there will be a set of information that explains the process of account deactivation. All account information will be deleted.
show info...
Nitrous.IO

easy

You will see an option to delete your account just below the password reset option.
show info...
NoIP

easy

Check the box to confirm and then click 'Change'.
show info...
Odnoklassniki

easy

Login to your account, scroll License Agreement down, click Delete profile, check any boxes you want, enter password and press Remove button.
show info...
OkCupid

easy

Visit your settings page, and select 'Delete Account'
show info...
OnlineTVRecorder.com

impossible

You can deactivate your account with the link. But the data isn't deleted. Even if you contact the support they don't delete your data.
show info...
OnLive

impossible

It's possible to close your account if you request it, but it's not possible to delete it.
show info...
OpenShift

impossible

You can't delete your account including all data, only a ‘soft delete’ is possible where you can always re-enable your account.
show info...
OpenDNS

hard

You must open a ticket to completely get your account deleted.
Send email »
show info...
Orkut

easy

No Info Available

Outlook

easy

No Info Available

Overstock

hard

You must contact support directly and ask them to invalidate your account. However, your transaction data may not be deleted from their records.
show info...
Pandora

hard

You have to email support from the email associated with your account. If you do not have access to that, you need to provide the email address, birth year, and zip code on the account.
show info...
Pantheon

easy

In order to delete an account, you first have to delete all active Sites, or transfer the ownership.
show info...
Parkmobile

hard

To cancel your account, send an e-mail message request to the Parkmobile Help Desk at helpdesk@parkmobileglobal.com and include your name, mobile number, license plate number, and/or the last 4 digits of the card we have on file for you. After the Help Desk cancels your account, you will receive a confirmation e-mail message.
Send email »
show info...
Pastebin

impossible

You can remove your pastes, but there's no link to delete your account.
show info...
Path

medium

You cannot delete your account from the website. Open the iOS/Android app, go to settings → about → disable account → delete account.
show info...
Patrick-Krempf-Reminder

easy

No Info Available

Paukd

easy

Login to your account, go to settings (small gear next to your username), click Delete my account. You'll receive a confirmation link via e-mail.
show info...
PayPal

hard

Log in. Click 'Profile' near the top of the page. Click 'My settings'. Click 'Close Account' in the 'Account type' section and follow the steps listed.
show info...
PCPartPicker

hard

I had to contact via email, but they then immediately deleted my account
show info...
Peak

hard

You must send an e-mail to support@peak.net requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted.
show info...
Penflip

easy

You only need to click on 'Delete Account' on your account site.
show info...
Personello Germany

hard

It is necessary to contact the support, for example through 'Mein Konto' -> 'Meinung abgeben'.
show info...
PhishTank

impossible

No Info Available

Photobucket

easy

No Info Available

PHP Classes

impossible

They refuse to delete accounts from the site.
show info...
Picasa

impossible

You can't delete your Google Account for Picasa Web Albums without deleting your entire Google Account.
show info...
Pinboard

hard

Send us an e-mail from the address that you have registered - we take care of it.
Send email »
show info...
Pingdom

easy

No Info Available

Pinterest

impossible

Accounts can be deactivated, which means that your pins and profile are hidden but not deleted.
show info... popular
Pixoona

easy

No Info Available

PlayStation Network

impossible

It is not possible to delete your PlayStation Network account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website.
show info...
Plenty of Fish

easy

Fill out the deletion form
show info...
Plex.tv

easy

Under 'Danger Zone', click 'Delete your account'.
show info...
Pocket

easy

No Info Available

Podio

easy

Log in to your account, press the delete button and type the phrase asked.
show info...
Points.com

hard

Must contact support through Contanct form or online chat.
show info...
Postcrossing

easy

Log into your account -> Click the link (data fully deleted, not possible to revert this).
show info...
Potluck

easy

No Info Available

Prey

easy

Log into your account -> Click 'Need to close your account?' near the bottom of the page -> Confirm deletion
show info...
Prezi

easy

Log into your account -> Click the link -> Enter your password and click on Delete Account.
show info...
Prosper

easy

Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click on Close My Account Now.
show info...
Pushover

easy

No Info Available

put.io

easy

Click Destroy my account completely, then click Delete everything.
show info...
Quora

hard

First deactivate your account. Log in, go to 'Settings', 'Privacy', and then 'Deactivate Account'. You can then e-mail privacy@quora.com if you want to completely delete your account.
show info...
radio.fr

easy

Login, go to profile page, it's in tab 'my data' and click 'delete my account'.
show info...
Rainforest QA

easy

Login, go to the settings page and click 'I want to delete my account'.
show info...
Raptr

easy

No Info Available

RateYourMusic

impossible

After deleteing the account, it will be deactivated for 30 days before being deleted permanently. Messages, forum posts, and contributions stay on the site even after your account is deleted.
show info...
Rdio

easy

No Info Available

Readability

impossible

You can't delete your account, but you can deactivate it.
show info... popular
Readernaut

easy

Go to your profile page, and use the 'Delete Your Account' button.
show info...
ReadyForZero

easy

No Info Available

Reddit

easy

Increase your productivity by over 5 times with this one trick they don't want you to know about!
show info... popular
Redditgifts

hard

If you decide you would like to delete your account you must email us at support@redditgifts.com. You must email us from the email address associated with your account and provide your reddit username.
Send email »
show info...
Remember The Milk

easy

No Info Available

Replay Poker

easy

Please enter a reason for deactivating your account and then click 'Deactivate' after you're finished.
show info...
RescueTime

easy

Use the 'Delete your account' link in the lower right-hand corner.
show info...
Retrospring

easy

Use the Delete button at the bottom of the page.
show info...
Rideindego

impossible

You can only cancel the auto-renewal feature. I called them and asked to cancel my account and be removed from their mailing list and they told me my account was already not renewing and there was nothing else they could do.
show info...
Riffle

easy

On your profile page, click 'Edit Profile' and use the 'Cancel account' button.
show info...
Roblox

impossible

Not possible. 'We currently do not have a feature for players to delete their accounts. If you no longer wish to play on your account, it will remain inactive until you're ready to play again.'
show info...
Roll20

easy

On the account page, scroll down to the "Danger Zone" and click on the "Delete My Account" button. After that, you will have to type "DELETE" in the pop-up box.
show info...
Rotten Tomatoes

hard

You need to contact flixster to cancel a native RT profile, while Facebook linked or Flixster.com accounts are easier to cancel.
show info...
Rovio

easy

Bottom link 'Delete Account'
show info...
Runescape

hard

Under 5. Account Settings > A. Account Management > V. Account Deletion. You must mail or fax an affidavit to the Runescape office along with a copy of your legal identification
show info...
RunKeeper

medium

After clicking the button, you will have to enter your password, complete a capcha, click another button, AND a confirmation modal dialog.
show info...
Runtastic

easy

To delete your account go to Runtastic.com & log in, click on the arrow on the right side of your user name, click on "Settings", click on "Login Data" on the left hand side, click on "Delete my account" at the bottom
show info...
ScanMyServer

easy

Login to your account and follow 'Account Suspension' instructions.
show info...
Scribd

easy

No Info Available

Scriptogr.am

easy

Click the link 'Delete your account' at the bottom. Note: On your dropbox, the content of this site will not be removed. If needed, you can delete the folder 'Apps/scriptogram' manually.
show info...
ShareLaTeX

easy

Click the "Delete your account" at the bottom of the settings page and type "DELETE" in the popup box.
show info...
Shopify

easy

Select 'Please cancel my account'. Choose a reason then select 'close my shopify store'.
show info...
showRSS

impossible

No Info Available

Shutterfly

hard

Contact customers services by email or live chat and request deletion.
show info...
Shutterstock

hard

If you wish to delete your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services contact us at Support@Shutterstock.com.
show info...
SigFig

hard

Contact customer service by email and request deletion.
Send email »
show info...
Simple Machines

hard

Enter your password to have your account marked for deletion by an administrator or moderator. You can do this for any other Simple Machines forums if the forum administrator allows.
show info...
Skoob

easy

No Info Available

Skype

hard

Contact customer services on chat. You’ll need to know whether you bought services from Skype, you’ll need to verify your signup email address.
show info... popular
Slack

easy

If you are the Slack team's primary owner you will need to either delete the team or transfer its ownership before deleting your account
show info...
Slashdot

impossible

No Info Available

Slideshare

easy

A direct link is not available as it is based on your username.
show info...
SlimTimer

hard

Email request required.
show info...
SmartRecruiters

hard

No Info Available

Snapchat

easy

Enter username and password and click 'Delete'.
show info...
Soluto

hard

You need to create a support ticket and set the subject to Delete Account.
show info...
Songkick

easy

No Info Available

Sonico

hard

Send a request to legal@sonico.com and request deletion.
Send email »
show info...
SoundCloud

easy

No Info Available

soup.io

hard

Put 'delete me' in the description box on your profile and mail team@soup.io with your soup URL and request a deletion
Send email »
show info...
SourceForge

medium

Data created by the user such as posts and tickets will remain and be attributed to the account, even if deleted. The username will not become available.
show info...
Speaker Deck

impossible

If you wish to terminate your Speaker Deck account, you may simply discontinue using Speaker Deck.
show info...
Splitwise

easy

No Info Available

Spotify

easy

No Info Available

Spring.me

medium

Your account can't be deleted. It can be disabled using the link, but your data will stay inactive on servers.
show info... popular
Springpad

easy

No Info Available

Stack Overflow / Stack Exchange Accounts

hard

If you haven’t posted on the site, it’s just one click. If you have voted or posted, please contact the Stack Exchange Team: Visit the contact form and select ‘I need to delete my user profile’. After you contact us, the team will reach out with further instructions.
show info...
Starbucks

impossible

They will not delete your account but upon request they can “scramble all of your information so that you don’t receive emails and none of your information is available to [them] for potential fraud”.
show info...
Startnext

hard

You have to write an Email to the Support. Your activites will be anonymized.
Send email »
show info...
StatusCake

easy

Under 'Account' scroll down and click the red button 'Remove Account'
show info...
StayFriends.de

easy

The deletion of your entry can not be undone. All your profile data, contacts, messages and pictures will be permanently removed. Your classmates and contacts can no longer StayFriends contact you.
show info...
Steam

impossible

If you contact Steam support, they will most likely tell you just to not use the account. If your account has no games on it, it will be disabled after a while.
show info...
StepMap

hard

To delete your StepMap account, let us know by sending an e-mail with info@stepmap.de and enter your username. The sender address must be your e-mail address that you have subscribed to at StepMap.
Send email »
show info...
Stereomood

easy

No Info Available

Storify

easy

Just click the 'Delete account' button in red
show info...
Strava

medium

Upon deactivation, all of your activities will be deleted and you will be removed from all leaderboards. Strava will keep an archive of your raw GPS data as uploaded to Strava, but the archive cannot be used to restore your account.
show info...
StumbleUpon

easy

You can reactivate within 14 days. After that the account is deleted.
show info...
Stypi

impossible

If you have an account, you can delete any document by right clicking the file and selecting 'Delete'. If you do not have an account please email support@stypi.com.
Send email »
show info...
SurveyMonkey

medium

You have to contact them selecting the issue Login & account details and the issue details Deleting my account
show info...
Swagbucks

easy

Use the 'Cancel My Account' link on your Account Settings page. Requires email confirmation.
show info...
Tagged

easy

You can reactivate at any time by logging in to your account.
show info...
Tango

medium

In order to delete your account, you have to fill out the form.
show info...
TeamViewer

easy

Edit profile (menu item at the top right corner of the page) → Delete account
show info...
Technorati

impossible

It's not possible to remove your account, but you can remove your blogs.
show info...
TED

hard

TED has to be contacted via e-mail for account deletion requests
show info...
Telegram

easy

Open deactivation page. Enter your phone number and one time password sent to your Telegram account. Delete your account then.
show info...
the perfect shave

easy

Click on 'Konto löschen' and then on 'Mein Konto jetzt unwiederruflich löschen'
show info...
Ticketmaster

hard

You must submit a request to close your account via the form.
show info...
TinyDeal

impossible

You will most likely be told that it's impossible to delete your account when contacting customer service.
show info...
Todoist

easy

At the bottom of the page is a delete account buttom, after clicking on it, you will need to re-enter your password.
show info...
Topcoder

hard

You can't delete your account, but you can contact them via email to deactivate it.
show info...
Topface

easy

No Info Available

Torrent 411

hard

you have to ask the staff to delete your account
show info...
Trakt

easy

No Info Available

Transifex

impossible

You can't delete your account, but you can contact them via email to deactivate it.
show info...
Trello

easy

Select 'Delete your account?' option to delete your account
show info...
TripAdvisor

hard

You must log in and contact the staff to delete your account.
show info...
TripIt

easy

No Info Available

Tumblr

easy

No Info Available

Tweetdeck

easy

No Info Available

Twenty20

easy

No Info Available

Twitch

easy

No Info Available

Twitter

easy

Your account is deactivated before being deleted. After 30 days of remaining deactivated it will then be deleted.
show info... popular
TypePad

easy

No Info Available

Ubuntu One

hard

Yes and no, it depends on which type(s) of accounts, and you will need to delete the accounts in the correct order. All accounts are tied to Ubuntu One's Single Sign-On (login.ubuntu.com), so that is the account you should close last. Everything else, such as Launchpad.net, cloud file storage, AskUbuntu, and other accounts should be closed first if possible. This is especially important if you have any paid services attached, to make sure you won't be billed for anything after closing the accounts. The last step is to delete your Single Sign-On (SSO) account. SSO accounts must be deleted manually by the Ubuntu One staff.
show info...
Udacity

impossible

A Udacity employee recommends that you stop using the account, which means there's currently no way of deleting the account.
show info...
Udemy

medium

In order to delete your account, you need to first unsubscribe from all of your courses.
show info...
Unroll.me

easy

Click 'Delete my account' at the bottom of the user settings page.
show info...
UPS

easy

No Info Available

Usersnap

hard

Send an email with the subject ‘Delete my account’
Send email »
show info...
Ustream

easy

Scroll down to the bottom of the 'Account Settings' page and click 'Delete Account'
show info...
Valleywag (Gawker Media)

impossible

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
show info...
Velo Hero

easy

No Info Available

Verduca

impossible

No Info Available

Viadeo

easy

There's a button on the right, just under the menu.
show info...
Vimeo

easy

No Info Available

Vine

hard

The only way to delete your Vine account without deleting your Twitter account is to contact Twitter through their contact form.
show info...
VK/ВКонтакте

easy

No Info Available

WAYN

easy

No Info Available

Waze

easy

No Info Available

We the People

impossible

Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options.
show info...
Weather.com

easy

Site uses the term "unsubscribe" to describe completely deleting an account.
show info...
WEB.DE

easy

No Info Available

Western Union

hard

No Info Available

WhatPulse

easy

When logged into the website, select "My WhatPulse" from the navigation bar, then click "Unregister from WhatPulse" towards the bottom of the page. This will permanently delete the account.
show info...
WhatsApp

medium

From the app: Settings → Account → Delete your account.
show info...
whistle.im

easy

Menu → Edit vCard → Account management → Delete everything (cannot be undone)
show info...
whosay.com

easy

Just click 'Deactivate'.
show info...
Wikipedia

impossible

'A username cannot be deleted.' However, they do have some suggestions.
show info... popular
Wix

easy

'Delete any built sites and subscribtions then follow the link to a deletion request form. Email is sent straght away with a link to confirm the deletion
show info...
WolframAlpha.com

hard

For the immediate future, send a message to WolframAlpha, and your Wolfram ID will be deleted manually.
Send email »
show info...
WordPress.com

impossible

“WordPress.com accounts cannot be deleted.” The best you can do is remove any identifying data from your account.
show info... popular
Wunderlist

easy

Click 'Delete Account' at the bottom of the account preferences panel.
show info...
Xfire

impossible

There is no way to delete your account, you can only make some information private and/or delete it.
show info...
Xing

easy

Select 'delete my profile' at the bottom of the page.
show info...
Xobni

easy

“Delete account” link at the bottom of the page.
show info...
Yahoo!

easy

No Info Available

popular
Yammer

easy

On the above URL, click the 'Delete your Yammer account' link in the topright and confirm.
show info...
Yatado

medium

You must request deletion of your Yatado data before deleting the related social account.
show info...
Yelp

easy

No Info Available

popular
YouTube

impossible

You can’t delete your YouTube account without deleting your entire Google or Google+ account. But you can delete your YouTube channel.
show info... popular
Zattoo

easy

No Info Available

Zoho

easy

No Info Available

Zurker

easy

No Info Available

Zynga

hard

Place Delete My Account in the subject line and include your first name, last name, e-mail address and user ID number for the SNS from which you access our games (if applicable) in the body of the e-mail.
Send email »
show info...
about anchor

What is this?

Many companies use dark pattern techniques to make it difficult to find how to delete your account. JustDelete.me aims to be a directory of urls to enable you to easily delete your account from web services.

Got a site you think should be added? Fork the project GitHub.

Guide

The links above are colour-coded to indicate the difficulty level of account deletion:

  • Easy - Simple process
  • Medium - Some extra steps involved
  • Hard - Cannot be fully deleted without contacting customer services
  • Impossible - Cannot be deleted

JustDelete.Me is a service of Background Checks.org Copyright 2016 by Background Checks.org.