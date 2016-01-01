Can't find what you're looking for? Help make justdelete.me better.

4shared easy No Info Available

500px easy No Info Available

9GAG easy Login to your account, go to parameters, click Delete my account. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. And again by clicking Delete my 9GAG account. show info...

Abload easy No Info Available

About.me easy No Info Available

Adobe hard You have to call them in order to delete your account. Alternatively, you can send them an email. show info...

Affero easy Log in to your account and click the top-left link to 'Member Preferences'. Scroll to the bottom of the page and ensure both of the password fields are empty. Check the 'De-activate my account' box and and click the 'Update Preferences' button. show info...

Airbnb easy No Info Available

Album Reminder easy No Info Available

Alibaba hard Despite what it says in their FAQ there is actually no automatic way to delete your account. But they do see to be happy to do it if you ask them - you can contact them via http://www.alibaba.com/help/contact-us.html - I cancelled my account via their online chat system. show info...

Alvanista easy Follow the link to edit your profile and click cancel account at bottom. show info...

Amara easy Just head to the account page and click the red button 'Delete your account' at the bottom left of the page. show info...

Amazon hard To close your account, contact Amazon by email (via this contact form) and request that your account be closed. show info...

Amazon AWS easy You must login before visiting the link. show info...

Animal Crossing Community impossible We do not 'delete' or 'terminate' accounts on ACC. If you no longer wish to use the site, you may delete all personal information from your profile and then stop logging in. show info...

AOL / Instant Messenger easy No Info Available

App.net easy No Info Available

AppFog hard

Send email » Remove all applications and services from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services. show info...

Argyle Social impossible Response from support@argylesocial.com: We really don't have a way to delete accounts entirely. The account won't be usable by anyone else, so there won't be any security issues. One smart thing to do to make doubly sure that everything is secure is to go to any social media pages that Argyle was authorized to use, and remove Argyle's authorization. Hope that helps show info...

ArmorGames easy No Info Available

Artsy easy No Info Available

Ask.fm easy No Info Available

Asos hard Request deletion from customer services. show info...

Assembla easy No Info Available

Audiomack easy No Info Available

AutoScout24 easy No Info Available

Avast! easy Login, go to "Profile Details" tab, and simply click on the "Delete Account" button. show info...

Awdio.com hard

Send email » Remove all songs from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services. show info...

Backblaze impossible Accounts cannot be deleted, even when contacting customer service. User account credentials will be permanently retained by Backblaze. show info...

Badoo easy On the top right corner click 'Settings', then on the left hand side click 'Delete'. Type your information, to delete Badoo, enter your password and in the other box, explain why you want to leave. Click on the 'Confirm' button, you will receive a message page confirming your rquest was successfully completed. show info...

Bambuser easy Go to your Settings page and scroll down to find 'Deactivate' account. Click on 'Close Account' button, and confirm the account deletion. show info...

Bandcamp easy To terminate an artist account, you must click on the 'Artists' pane, click on the desired artist's profile, and click the termination link there. show info...

Barnes and Noble impossible It is not possible to delete your Barnes and Noble account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website. show info...

Basecamp easy Data will be permanantly deleted after 30 days. show info...

Battle.net hard Customer Support will require you to send a signed written letter confirming your wishes, your account details and a copy of legal identification (passport, drivers license) to your account region's office headquarters. show info...

BBC iD easy No Info Available

Beam hard

Send email » Remove all personal information from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services. show info...

Beamly easy To delete your account, login and then next to your name select the drop down and go to 'Settings' once there scroll to the bottom of the page and select 'delete your account'. show info...

Behance easy To delete your account, please go into your 'Me' tab, visit account settings and hit the privacy tab. There, you'll have the option to delete. show info...

Bitbucket easy On the side menu, click on 'Delete Account' and on the confirmation page click 'Delete Account', all repositories and the account is immediately wiped. show info...

bitly easy Select why you are deleting your account. Your account will be deleted but all your shortlinks will remain. show info...

Blogger impossible You can't delete your Blogger Account without deleting your entire Google Account. But you can delete your blog. show info...

Blue Apron easy No Info Available

BoardGameGeek easy Log-in and use the link provided to request account deletion. show info...

BodBot easy Click the “Delete My Account” link. show info...

Bodybuilding impossible You can only deactivate your account by contacting support as they state on the help page. There is no way to permanently delete your account or data, and an inactive public profile will always be visible to public. show info...

BoerseBZ impossible Accounts cannot be removed at this time show info...

Booking easy No Info Available

Booklooker hard You need to request deletion of your data via the contact form after logging in. show info...

Box easy No Info Available

Boxee easy No Info Available

Buffer easy No Info Available

Bungie.net impossible TL;DR you can't do it. Discussion at http://www.bungie.net/en-US/Forum/Post/66636671/0/0 show info...

BurstNET impossible Support staff refuses to delete accounts due to 'accounting purposes' show info...

CafePress easy No Info Available

Call of Duty (Activision) impossible 'There is no way to close or shut down an account.' show info...

CareerBuilder.com easy Must remove uploaded files first show info...

cex.io hard

Send email » You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must set the subject to 'Delete Account' show info...

Change.org easy No Info Available

Channel 4 easy No Info Available

Cheddar easy No Info Available

Cinemagram impossible According to the app you can email feedback@cinemagr.am for questions. Unfortunatly removal requests aren't replied to. show info...

CiteULike impossible We don't delete old accounts. show info...

ClickAndBuy easy Login to your account, then click 'delete account' on the page. show info...

CloudApp hard

Send email » The site claims that you must call their support line (888-988-5036, ext 1), but they deactivated my account over email. show info...

CloudMagic easy No Info Available

CNET Download hard You have to ask the support to get your account deleted. Choose the category CNET Registration show info...

Code Red impossible You can't delete yourself. You can only change your phone nr. to a bogus number. show info...

Code School easy Go to your Profile, at the bottom you will find a 'Delete Account' button. show info...

Codecademy easy Simply click the "I understand, delete my account." button. show info...

CodePen easy No Info Available

Coderwall easy Sign in then visit https://coderwall.com/delete_account show info...

Coinbase easy Sign in then visit https://www.coinbase.com/settings/cancel show info...

Comment ça marche medium Your messages will remain on the forums. show info...

Couchsurfing impossible Cannot be deleted fully, reactivation is always available. Fill out the form and select 'I understand. Please delete my profile.'. show info...

Coursera hard Contact support and request they delete your account. show info...

CrashPlan hard Start a live chat session and a representative will delete your account. show info...

CreditExpert hard You can cancel by email but only if your membership includes insurance. Otherwise, an email cancellation will be ignored. You have to call 0800 561 0083 to cancel your account. This is the only way. More info here: http://experian.metafaq.com/help/CreditExpertBRS/Cancel_and_duration/CancelBRS show info...

Crushee impossible They mock the very idea of wanting to delete your account in their faq: "Can I delete my account cause I totally h8 you guise??!!!111" show info...

CryptFolio easy Log into your User Profile and visit the Delete Account tab. show info...

Daily Mile easy Edit your account and select 'Remove my account'. show info...

Dashlane easy You have to enter your mailadress and have to choose a 'why are you leaving' answer'. To verify this step you'll become a mail with a security code to fill into the form. After that your account is deleted. show info...

DataJoy easy Click the "Delete your account" at the bottom of the settings page and type "DELETE" in the popup box. show info...

Deadspin (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

Delicious easy No Info Available

Delta Airlines (SkyMiles) medium You can not delete your account on the site. You must use the linked form. Then select SkyMiles → Update SkyMiles Account and request them to close your account. show info...

Desktoply easy No Info Available

Desktoppr easy No Info Available

DeviantArt medium All your data is ereased immediately, except comments which will remain. Accounts can be reactivated within 30 days. After that, Accounts can't be reactivated. show info...

DHL (Paket.de) impossible There's no information about account-deletion in their FAQ. The hotline also says that account-deletion isn't possible. show info...

diasp.eu (Diaspora) easy Click close my account and confirm with your password. show info...

Digg hard Contact Digg’s customer support and request for your account to be closed. show info...

DigitalOcean easy Check the "Deactivate Account" box in the settings. show info...

diHITT easy No Info Available

Diigo easy No Info Available

Discogs easy No Info Available

Discord hard

Send email » Contact Discord’s customer support and request for your account to be closed. show info...

Disqus easy No Info Available

Douban easy No Info Available

DOWN medium

Send email » You need to remove the App in your Facebook settings and mail feedback@downapp.com to delete your data. show info...

Draft easy No Info Available

Dribbble easy No Info Available

drone.io easy No Info Available

Dropbox easy No Info Available

Droplr easy No Info Available

Dropmark hard No Info Available

Duolingo easy No Info Available

Dwell impossible It’s not possible to delete an account, you can either remove or replace your contact information with bogus details. show info...

Dwolla hard All accounts stay in their system for at least 3 years. Remove any banking information before you delete. show info...

DynDNS easy No Info Available

EA Origin hard Contact customer services to request deletion. If you're outside the US this must be by phone. show info...

Easel easy No Info Available

eBay easy A few survey questions will be asked prior to account deletion. show info...

Edpuzzle medium click on the contrat popup on the bottom of the screen and fill out the form, an admin will email asking for your username and will then delete it show info...

eDreams impossible FAQ states that account can be deleted upon request, but e-mails requesting it are completely ignored. show info...

EdX impossible There's no need to delete your account. An old, unused edX account with no course completions associated with it will disappear. show info...

Elevate hard You must send an e-mail to hello@elevateapp.com requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted. show info...

Ello easy Quoted from Ello: By deleting your account you remove your personal information from Ello. Your account cannot be restored. show info...

Endomondo easy Select 'Close Profile' at the bottom of the page, select any reason for closing your profile. After that you have to complete the process by clicking a link in an email sent to you. show info...

Envato hard You have to send them a request to delete the account using the contact form. show info...

eRepublik hard Create new Game Support ticket to request account removal. show info...

Etsy hard You can't have any unpaid Etsy bills or an open non-delivery reports. Your email address will remain on file. show info...

Eventbrite easy No Info Available

Eventful hard Contact support and they will delete your account show info...

Evernote impossible You cannot delete your Evernote account, just deactivate it temporarily. Deactivation does not remove your data so you will have to manually delete all notes and personal info, perform a sync and then deactivate the account. show info...

Experian hard

Send email » You have to call or email them. They respond to email quickly, however, so it is not that painful. show info...

Facebook medium While you can delete your account easily, some of the data including messages, are there to stay forever, just as stated in the website's privacy policy. show info...

Facile.it easy No Info Available

Feedly easy Email customer support to request deletion. show info...

Finanzblick medium Click on your username (top left) → click on 'Profileinstellungen' → 'Account löschen'. All data is fully erased. show info...

Fitbit hard To delete or deactivate your account, contact Fitbit by email via the contact form. show info...

Fitocracy easy No Info Available

Flattr easy No Info Available

Flickr easy No Info Available

Flipboard easy Go to account management within the app show info...

Flixster hard Email privacy@flixster-inc.com and ask to have your account deleted. show info...

Foodspotting medium Account can only be disabled, not deleted. show info...

Forrst easy No Info Available

Fotka medium To delete your account, you must not post anything for at least three days. show info...

Foursquare easy No Info Available

Freelancer hard Make sure your account balance is positive, then issue a support ticket requesting to close your account. show info...

Freenode easy /msg NickServ DROP nick password show info...

freesound medium You cannot delete your account yourself if you have sounds uploaded to your account. In their own words: "Because you have sounds on freesound, deleting your user is not a trivial task. As such, we ask you to please contact the administrators via the Contact Form [http://www.freesound.org/contact/]. They will help you with the deletion of your account....". Alternatively - you can go through all your sounds, delete them one-by-one, and then delete your account. show info...

FriendFeed easy No Info Available

Gadu-Gadu easy You will find option to remove your account under Profile - My Account tab, after log in. Removed GG account number is going back to available numbers for new users. show info...

Gamespot hard Account deletion requires contacting Customer Support. show info...

Gauges hard Contact support and request they delete your account. show info...

Gawker (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

Geni medium Delete any of the information you would like removed from the site. Then select 'Account Settings' and 'Close Account' show info...

Geocaching medium You must email support from the registered email to remove this account. Any outstanding Premium Memberships will not be refunded show info...

GFace hard You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must submit a ticket and set the subject to 'Delete Account' show info...

ghash.io hard

Send email » You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must set the subject to 'Delete Account' show info...

GhostMail hard

Send email » Send them an email with Delete my account as title. show info...

GitHub easy No Info Available

Gitorious easy No Info Available

Gizmodo (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

Glassboard hard

Send email » Use the support email address to ask them to close your account. show info...

Glassdoor hard Contact customer services and request deletion. show info...

Gmail easy Login into your account → Data Tools → Delete Products → Remove Gmail permanently show info...

GMX impossible You can't delete your account, but you can deactivate it. (Start → Mein Account → Account stilllegen) show info...

GoDaddy impossible GoDaddy Accounts are apparently retained “to comply with [their] legal obligations” though you are able to clear out most of your information by editing your profile. show info...

Gogo hard Email customercare@gogoair.com and ask to have your account deleted. show info...

Good Noows easy On the top bar, click on 'Your name', then click on the 'Delete Account' button at the bottom of the dialog. show info...

Good.Co medium On the top bar, click on your photo, go to 'Settings', go to 'Miscellaneous' and then hit 'Cancel Account'. show info...

Goodreads easy No Info Available

Google easy No Info Available

GoPetition easy Select a reason for closing and it'll take 2 clicks. show info...

GoSquared easy Select a reason for closing and it'll take 2 clicks. show info...

Grammarly easy No Info Available

Gravatar impossible You can't delete your Gravatar Account without deleting your entire WordPress Account. show info...

Grindr medium You can remove your profile and chat history from within the app or you can email support with your UDID. show info...

Groupon hard According to Groupon's privacy statement, you have to contact support directly and ask them to delete your account. show info...

GrubHub hard

Send email » Privacy Policy Letter D: Account e-mail addresses cannot be deleted. However, an Account may be closed and GrubHub will cause the corresponding e-mail address to be scrambled. show info...

Gumroad easy There is a link at the bottom of the Settings page to delete your account. show info...

Gumtree easy No Info Available

Hack This Site impossible It is not possible to delete your Hack This Site account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website. show info...

Hacker News impossible Your contributions are there to stay, but you can at least clear out your profile -- even your email address. show info...

Hackpad hard

Send email » We can do that for you - just send an email. show info...

HelloFax easy Click "Delete my account" and follow the instructions that appear. show info...

HelloWallet easy Click 'Cancel My Membership' on the above URL and confirm. show info...

Heroku easy “Close your account...” link at the bottom of the page. show info...

Hi-Rez Studios impossible No Info Available

Hi5 easy No Info Available

Hide My Ass Mail easy The website automatically deletes your account after a predetermined time show info...

HighBeam Research easy No Info Available

hitbox hard You have to send an email to the support team asking for deletion of your account. Your account will be added to a list of accounts for deletion, and it may take some time before it has actually been deleted. show info...

HOL Virtual Hogwarts impossible You can remove information and manually quit HOL, but your account stays forever. show info...

Hostelsclub impossible You can remove every information from your account or if you signed up using a social network disconnect it. show info...

Hot or Not easy Sign in to your account, go to the 'Account' options in your settings and delete your profile. See also 'Can I deactivate or delete my Profile?' on http://hotornot.com/privacy/ show info...

Hotmail easy No Info Available

Huddle hard No Info Available

Hulu easy No Info Available

Hypejar easy No Info Available

i use this (iPhone) easy Deleting this account will also delete your Mac and Windows accounts on 'i use this', if you have them set up. show info...

i use this (Mac) easy Deleting this account will also delete your iPhone and Windows accounts on 'i use this', if you have them set up. show info...

i use this (Windows) easy Deleting this account will also delete your iPhone and Mac accounts on 'i use this', if you have them set up. show info...

Iceber.gs easy On top bar: 'Your name', 'My Account' and just click on 'Delete Account' link at bottom. show info...

ICQ easy No Info Available

IFTTT easy No Info Available

ImageShack easy No Info Available

IMDb easy No Info Available

Imgur easy No Info Available

imo.im easy You must login, go to your account settings and then click on the ‘Delete Account’ link on the bottom left. show info...

Indiegogo easy Go to “My Settings”, scroll down to the bottom, and click the “Delete” button. show info...

Ingress hard You need to fill in the form linked in the support article by clicking "contact us". Fill in your email address, agent name, device you play on and submit the form. show info...

InnoGames easy No Info Available

Instacast Cloud easy No Info Available

Instagram easy No Info Available

Instapaper easy No Info Available

Instructables hard

Send email » You have to email them (service@instructables.com) to get your account deleted show info...

Internetometer impossible Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options. Email sent to internets@technoized.com was never replied to. show info...

IO9 (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

IRCCloud easy Go to IRCCloud, sign in, click 'Settings', scroll down, enter your password in 'Delete your account', and confirm. show info...

issuu easy Closing your account will delete your profile and all of your publications. There is no going back, so don't say we didn't warn you. show info...

iTunes / Apple ID hard Contact customer services. You will lose access to any media you haven’t downloaded to your computer. show info...

Jalopnik (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

JDate.com easy Under 'Membership Management' click 'Remove my Profile'. Fill out the survey and submit to delete your profile. show info...

Jezebel (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

JoliCloud / JoliDrive easy Click 'Delete Account' at the botom of the account preference page show info...

Jolla Account easy No Info Available

Jottacloud easy Log in. Type in password. Press 'delete'. show info...

JS Bin easy No Info Available

JSFiddle hard

Send email » Please email a request if you’d like your account to be deleted. show info...

Justin.tv easy No Info Available

Khan Academy easy No Info Available

Kickstarter easy No Info Available

Kik impossible You can only deactivate your account. There appears to be no way to permanently delete your account or data. show info...

Kinja (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

Kippt easy Click 'Account deletion page' at the bottom of the account settings page. show info...

Klout medium It can take up to 180 days for all your data to be removed from the system. show info...

Intel Education Study (was Kno) hard You can close your account if you contact customer service either by phone or live chat show info...

Koding easy No Info Available

Kongregate hard

Send email » You are unable to remove an account, but they can permanently ban your account upon request. They will remove stored information upon request as well, such as e-mail address, developer payment information, and stored payment information. show info...

Kotaku (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

Kraken hard To close your account, you need to submit a request to support, which may take up to 24 hours to process. show info...

Krrb easy No Info Available

Last.fm easy May take up to 7 days to delete your data. show info...

LastPass easy No Info Available

Launchpad easy No Info Available

League of Legends impossible

Send email » Accounts may be disabled, but some data will be retained. E-mail support@riotgames.com with the subject "Account Deactivation" and include your username, summoner name, server and email used when registering the account in your ticket show info...

Letterboxd easy No Info Available

LibraryThing easy No Info Available

Libre.fm easy Click 'Profile', then 'Edit', then 'Show advanced settings', and finally check the 'Delete my account' checkbox. show info...

Lifehacker (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

LinkedIn medium There are reports that LinkedIn continues to email people with a closed account. You may need to contact customer services to delete account instead of just closing it. show info...

Linsensuppe impossible One cannot even change the password show info...

The Linux Counter Project easy Login -> Profile -> Delete account -> Yes show info...

LiveJournal medium Once you delete your journal you have 30 days to undelete it, in case you change your mind. After 30 days, the journal will be permanently deleted and there will be no way to recover it. show info...

Lobsters easy No Info Available

Lookout easy log into your account, in the middle right. show info...

Lovefilm medium Requires any physical discs to be returned—account will be “cancellation pending” until received. show info...

Lumi easy No Info Available

Lumosity easy No Info Available

MailChimp medium Account Settings → Account Settings Drop-down → Close my account → Type DELETE and press Delete Account button. show info...

Mapbox easy Enter Password -> Scroll to bottom -> Click 'Delete Account' show info...

Match medium Login -> Suspend Account -> Enter email & password -> Save -> Delete Account show info...

McAfee easy No Info Available

MediaFire easy No Info Available

Medium easy No Info Available

Meetup easy No Info Available

Memrise easy A 'Delete my account' button is available from your account settings page. show info...

MePergunte easy No Info Available

Microsoft Account easy No Info Available

Microsoft Office 365 easy No Info Available

Mint easy Click 'Accounts' in the upper right, then select the 'Settings' tab. Scroll to the bottom and click 'Delete Your Mint Account' and finally 'YES, delete my Mint account'. show info...

MisterWong hard

Send email » You need to send an email to support and it may take up to 48 hours to process your request. show info...

MixCloud easy No Info Available

Mixlr easy Login to your account, go to account section of the settings page and choose the "delete account" option. show info...

Mobify hard You have to send a message in order to remove your account. show info...

Mojang easy If you have registered a Mojang account and would like to delete your account, please visit your account settings page. Please be aware that if your account is deleted, you will no longer be able to log into Mojang services, and will not be able to purchase future Mojang games. show info...

Monster easy No Info Available

Moonpig hard Contact customer services and they'll respond in 24-48 hours. Not to mention the ways they try to hide you removing your card details. If you want to remove your card details, do the following: The easiest way to do this would be to go to the My Account page then click on the ‘Add Moonpig Prepay Credit’ link, click on the Buy link and your saved card details will be shown onscreen. Click on the ‘Remove Card’ option. show info...

Moped hard You need send email to support and it may take up to 24 hours to process your request. show info...

Morningstar hard Fill out the feedback form, asking them to delete your account. Be sure to specify that you’re not just unsubscribing from e-mail but that you want your account deleted entirely. show info...

Moviepilot.de easy No Info Available

Mozilla Persona easy “Cancel your account” link at the bottom of the page. show info...

Multiplay.co.uk hard You have to contact Multiplay by their contact us page. show info...

MusicBrainz easy Click on delete my account at the bottom of the page show info...

My Opera easy Replace <code>USERNAME</code> with your My Opera username in the URL. show info...

myJdownloader easy Go to your account settings (top right, click on your E-Mail-Adress) and select 'Delete Account' show info...

MyLife.com easy No Info Available

MySpace easy No Info Available

NaNoWriMo easy At the bottom of the Account Settings page is a "Delete My Account" button. Your account will be "disabled and scheduled for permanent deletion." After 30 days, "your past novels, author profile, and unique account info will be permanently deleted." It is unclear if forum posts will be deleted. show info...

Nearpod hard Requires to fill out contact form. Will still get Promotional emails until you also unsubscribe from them show info...

Neopets hard

Send email » Send an email to the unsubscribe@neopets.com stating you wish to delete your account. show info...

Netflix impossible Contact customer services. Even then they may not delete your account under the premise that you might want to rejoin and keep your history and recommendations. show info...

Netlog easy Select 'settings', then 'account', then 'delete'. show info...

Netvibes easy No Info Available

New Relic easy From the New Relic menu bar, select (account) > Upgrade subscription > Cancel account. Select the confirmation prompt. show info...

New York Times hard Use the form to write to customer services and ask them to close your account. show info...

NewsBlur easy No Info Available

Nike+ easy At the bottom of the account form, there is a 'Deactivate Account' button. Upon clicking, there will be a set of information that explains the process of account deactivation. All account information will be deleted. show info...

Nitrous.IO easy You will see an option to delete your account just below the password reset option. show info...

NoIP easy Check the box to confirm and then click 'Change'. show info...

Odnoklassniki easy Login to your account, scroll License Agreement down, click Delete profile, check any boxes you want, enter password and press Remove button. show info...

OkCupid easy Visit your settings page, and select 'Delete Account' show info...

OnlineTVRecorder.com impossible You can deactivate your account with the link. But the data isn't deleted. Even if you contact the support they don't delete your data. show info...

OnLive impossible It's possible to close your account if you request it, but it's not possible to delete it. show info...

OpenShift impossible You can't delete your account including all data, only a ‘soft delete’ is possible where you can always re-enable your account. show info...

OpenDNS hard

Send email » You must open a ticket to completely get your account deleted. show info...

Orkut easy No Info Available

Outlook easy No Info Available

Overstock hard You must contact support directly and ask them to invalidate your account. However, your transaction data may not be deleted from their records. show info...

Pandora hard You have to email support from the email associated with your account. If you do not have access to that, you need to provide the email address, birth year, and zip code on the account. show info...

Pantheon easy In order to delete an account, you first have to delete all active Sites, or transfer the ownership. show info...

Parkmobile hard

Send email » To cancel your account, send an e-mail message request to the Parkmobile Help Desk at helpdesk@parkmobileglobal.com and include your name, mobile number, license plate number, and/or the last 4 digits of the card we have on file for you. After the Help Desk cancels your account, you will receive a confirmation e-mail message. show info...

Pastebin impossible You can remove your pastes, but there's no link to delete your account. show info...

Path medium You cannot delete your account from the website. Open the iOS/Android app, go to settings → about → disable account → delete account. show info...

Patrick-Krempf-Reminder easy No Info Available

Paukd easy Login to your account, go to settings (small gear next to your username), click Delete my account. You'll receive a confirmation link via e-mail. show info...

PayPal hard Log in. Click 'Profile' near the top of the page. Click 'My settings'. Click 'Close Account' in the 'Account type' section and follow the steps listed. show info...

PCPartPicker hard I had to contact via email, but they then immediately deleted my account show info...

Peak hard You must send an e-mail to support@peak.net requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted. show info...

Penflip easy You only need to click on 'Delete Account' on your account site. show info...

Personello Germany hard It is necessary to contact the support, for example through 'Mein Konto' -> 'Meinung abgeben'. show info...

PhishTank impossible No Info Available

Photobucket easy No Info Available

PHP Classes impossible They refuse to delete accounts from the site. show info...

Picasa impossible You can't delete your Google Account for Picasa Web Albums without deleting your entire Google Account. show info...

Pinboard hard

Send email » Send us an e-mail from the address that you have registered - we take care of it. show info...

Pingdom easy No Info Available

Pinterest impossible Accounts can be deactivated, which means that your pins and profile are hidden but not deleted. show info...

Pixoona easy No Info Available

PlayStation Network impossible It is not possible to delete your PlayStation Network account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website. show info...

Plenty of Fish easy Fill out the deletion form show info...

Plex.tv easy Under 'Danger Zone', click 'Delete your account'. show info...

Pocket easy No Info Available

Podio easy Log in to your account, press the delete button and type the phrase asked. show info...

Points.com hard Must contact support through Contanct form or online chat. show info...

Postcrossing easy Log into your account -> Click the link (data fully deleted, not possible to revert this). show info...

Potluck easy No Info Available

Prey easy Log into your account -> Click 'Need to close your account?' near the bottom of the page -> Confirm deletion show info...

Prezi easy Log into your account -> Click the link -> Enter your password and click on Delete Account. show info...

Prosper easy Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click on Close My Account Now. show info...

Pushover easy No Info Available

put.io easy Click Destroy my account completely, then click Delete everything. show info...

Quora hard First deactivate your account. Log in, go to 'Settings', 'Privacy', and then 'Deactivate Account'. You can then e-mail privacy@quora.com if you want to completely delete your account. show info...

radio.fr easy Login, go to profile page, it's in tab 'my data' and click 'delete my account'. show info...

Rainforest QA easy Login, go to the settings page and click 'I want to delete my account'. show info...

Raptr easy No Info Available

RateYourMusic impossible After deleteing the account, it will be deactivated for 30 days before being deleted permanently. Messages, forum posts, and contributions stay on the site even after your account is deleted. show info...

Rdio easy No Info Available

Readability impossible You can't delete your account, but you can deactivate it. show info...

Readernaut easy Go to your profile page, and use the 'Delete Your Account' button. show info...

ReadyForZero easy No Info Available

Reddit easy Increase your productivity by over 5 times with this one trick they don't want you to know about! show info...

Redditgifts hard

Send email » If you decide you would like to delete your account you must email us at support@redditgifts.com. You must email us from the email address associated with your account and provide your reddit username. show info...

Remember The Milk easy No Info Available

Replay Poker easy Please enter a reason for deactivating your account and then click 'Deactivate' after you're finished. show info...

RescueTime easy Use the 'Delete your account' link in the lower right-hand corner. show info...

Retrospring easy Use the Delete button at the bottom of the page. show info...

Rideindego impossible You can only cancel the auto-renewal feature. I called them and asked to cancel my account and be removed from their mailing list and they told me my account was already not renewing and there was nothing else they could do. show info...

Riffle easy On your profile page, click 'Edit Profile' and use the 'Cancel account' button. show info...

Roblox impossible Not possible. 'We currently do not have a feature for players to delete their accounts. If you no longer wish to play on your account, it will remain inactive until you're ready to play again.' show info...

Roll20 easy On the account page, scroll down to the "Danger Zone" and click on the "Delete My Account" button. After that, you will have to type "DELETE" in the pop-up box. show info...

Rotten Tomatoes hard You need to contact flixster to cancel a native RT profile, while Facebook linked or Flixster.com accounts are easier to cancel. show info...

Rovio easy Bottom link 'Delete Account' show info...

Runescape hard Under 5. Account Settings > A. Account Management > V. Account Deletion. You must mail or fax an affidavit to the Runescape office along with a copy of your legal identification show info...

RunKeeper medium After clicking the button, you will have to enter your password, complete a capcha, click another button, AND a confirmation modal dialog. show info...

Runtastic easy To delete your account go to Runtastic.com & log in, click on the arrow on the right side of your user name, click on "Settings", click on "Login Data" on the left hand side, click on "Delete my account" at the bottom show info...

ScanMyServer easy Login to your account and follow 'Account Suspension' instructions. show info...

Scribd easy No Info Available

Scriptogr.am easy Click the link 'Delete your account' at the bottom. Note: On your dropbox, the content of this site will not be removed. If needed, you can delete the folder 'Apps/scriptogram' manually. show info...

ShareLaTeX easy Click the "Delete your account" at the bottom of the settings page and type "DELETE" in the popup box. show info...

Shopify easy Select 'Please cancel my account'. Choose a reason then select 'close my shopify store'. show info...

showRSS impossible No Info Available

Shutterfly hard Contact customers services by email or live chat and request deletion. show info...

Shutterstock hard If you wish to delete your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services contact us at Support@Shutterstock.com. show info...

Simple Machines hard Enter your password to have your account marked for deletion by an administrator or moderator. You can do this for any other Simple Machines forums if the forum administrator allows. show info...

Skoob easy No Info Available

Skype hard Contact customer services on chat. You’ll need to know whether you bought services from Skype, you’ll need to verify your signup email address. show info...

Slack easy If you are the Slack team's primary owner you will need to either delete the team or transfer its ownership before deleting your account show info...

Slashdot impossible No Info Available

Slideshare easy A direct link is not available as it is based on your username. show info...

SlimTimer hard Email request required. show info...

SmartRecruiters hard No Info Available

Snapchat easy Enter username and password and click 'Delete'. show info...

Soluto hard You need to create a support ticket and set the subject to Delete Account. show info...

Songkick easy No Info Available

SoundCloud easy No Info Available

soup.io hard

Send email » Put 'delete me' in the description box on your profile and mail team@soup.io with your soup URL and request a deletion show info...

SourceForge medium Data created by the user such as posts and tickets will remain and be attributed to the account, even if deleted. The username will not become available. show info...

Speaker Deck impossible If you wish to terminate your Speaker Deck account, you may simply discontinue using Speaker Deck. show info...

Splitwise easy No Info Available

Spotify easy No Info Available

Spring.me medium Your account can't be deleted. It can be disabled using the link, but your data will stay inactive on servers. show info...

Springpad easy No Info Available

Stack Overflow / Stack Exchange Accounts hard If you haven’t posted on the site, it’s just one click. If you have voted or posted, please contact the Stack Exchange Team: Visit the contact form and select ‘I need to delete my user profile’. After you contact us, the team will reach out with further instructions. show info...

Starbucks impossible They will not delete your account but upon request they can “scramble all of your information so that you don’t receive emails and none of your information is available to [them] for potential fraud”. show info...

Startnext hard

Send email » You have to write an Email to the Support. Your activites will be anonymized. show info...

StatusCake easy Under 'Account' scroll down and click the red button 'Remove Account' show info...

StayFriends.de easy The deletion of your entry can not be undone. All your profile data, contacts, messages and pictures will be permanently removed. Your classmates and contacts can no longer StayFriends contact you. show info...

Steam impossible If you contact Steam support, they will most likely tell you just to not use the account. If your account has no games on it, it will be disabled after a while. show info...

StepMap hard

Send email » To delete your StepMap account, let us know by sending an e-mail with info@stepmap.de and enter your username. The sender address must be your e-mail address that you have subscribed to at StepMap. show info...

Stereomood easy No Info Available

Storify easy Just click the 'Delete account' button in red show info...

Strava medium Upon deactivation, all of your activities will be deleted and you will be removed from all leaderboards. Strava will keep an archive of your raw GPS data as uploaded to Strava, but the archive cannot be used to restore your account. show info...

StumbleUpon easy You can reactivate within 14 days. After that the account is deleted. show info...

Stypi impossible

Send email » If you have an account, you can delete any document by right clicking the file and selecting 'Delete'. If you do not have an account please email support@stypi.com. show info...

SurveyMonkey medium You have to contact them selecting the issue Login & account details and the issue details Deleting my account show info...

Swagbucks easy Use the 'Cancel My Account' link on your Account Settings page. Requires email confirmation. show info...

Tagged easy You can reactivate at any time by logging in to your account. show info...

Tango medium In order to delete your account, you have to fill out the form. show info...

TeamViewer easy Edit profile (menu item at the top right corner of the page) → Delete account show info...

Technorati impossible It's not possible to remove your account, but you can remove your blogs. show info...

TED hard TED has to be contacted via e-mail for account deletion requests show info...

Telegram easy Open deactivation page. Enter your phone number and one time password sent to your Telegram account. Delete your account then. show info...

the perfect shave easy Click on 'Konto löschen' and then on 'Mein Konto jetzt unwiederruflich löschen' show info...

Ticketmaster hard You must submit a request to close your account via the form. show info...

TinyDeal impossible You will most likely be told that it's impossible to delete your account when contacting customer service. show info...

Todoist easy At the bottom of the page is a delete account buttom, after clicking on it, you will need to re-enter your password. show info...

Topcoder hard You can't delete your account, but you can contact them via email to deactivate it. show info...

Topface easy No Info Available

Torrent 411 hard you have to ask the staff to delete your account show info...

Trakt easy No Info Available

Transifex impossible You can't delete your account, but you can contact them via email to deactivate it. show info...

Trello easy Select 'Delete your account?' option to delete your account show info...

TripAdvisor hard You must log in and contact the staff to delete your account. show info...

TripIt easy No Info Available

Tumblr easy No Info Available

Tweetdeck easy No Info Available

Twenty20 easy No Info Available

Twitch easy No Info Available

Twitter easy Your account is deactivated before being deleted. After 30 days of remaining deactivated it will then be deleted. show info...

TypePad easy No Info Available

Ubuntu One hard Yes and no, it depends on which type(s) of accounts, and you will need to delete the accounts in the correct order. All accounts are tied to Ubuntu One's Single Sign-On (login.ubuntu.com), so that is the account you should close last. Everything else, such as Launchpad.net, cloud file storage, AskUbuntu, and other accounts should be closed first if possible. This is especially important if you have any paid services attached, to make sure you won't be billed for anything after closing the accounts. The last step is to delete your Single Sign-On (SSO) account. SSO accounts must be deleted manually by the Ubuntu One staff. show info...

Udacity impossible A Udacity employee recommends that you stop using the account, which means there's currently no way of deleting the account. show info...

Udemy medium In order to delete your account, you need to first unsubscribe from all of your courses. show info...

Unroll.me easy Click 'Delete my account' at the bottom of the user settings page. show info...

UPS easy No Info Available

Ustream easy Scroll down to the bottom of the 'Account Settings' page and click 'Delete Account' show info...

Valleywag (Gawker Media) impossible You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. show info...

Velo Hero easy No Info Available

Verduca impossible No Info Available

Viadeo easy There's a button on the right, just under the menu. show info...

Vimeo easy No Info Available

Vine hard The only way to delete your Vine account without deleting your Twitter account is to contact Twitter through their contact form. show info...

VK/ВКонтакте easy No Info Available

WAYN easy No Info Available

Waze easy No Info Available

We the People impossible Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options. show info...

Weather.com easy Site uses the term "unsubscribe" to describe completely deleting an account. show info...

WEB.DE easy No Info Available

Western Union hard No Info Available

WhatPulse easy When logged into the website, select "My WhatPulse" from the navigation bar, then click "Unregister from WhatPulse" towards the bottom of the page. This will permanently delete the account. show info...

WhatsApp medium From the app: Settings → Account → Delete your account. show info...

whistle.im easy Menu → Edit vCard → Account management → Delete everything (cannot be undone) show info...

Wikipedia impossible 'A username cannot be deleted.' However, they do have some suggestions. show info...

Wix easy 'Delete any built sites and subscribtions then follow the link to a deletion request form. Email is sent straght away with a link to confirm the deletion show info...

WolframAlpha.com hard

Send email » For the immediate future, send a message to WolframAlpha, and your Wolfram ID will be deleted manually. show info...

WordPress.com impossible “WordPress.com accounts cannot be deleted.” The best you can do is remove any identifying data from your account. show info...

Wunderlist easy Click 'Delete Account' at the bottom of the account preferences panel. show info...

Xfire impossible There is no way to delete your account, you can only make some information private and/or delete it. show info...

Xing easy Select 'delete my profile' at the bottom of the page. show info...

Xobni easy “Delete account” link at the bottom of the page. show info...

Yahoo! easy No Info Available

Yammer easy On the above URL, click the 'Delete your Yammer account' link in the topright and confirm. show info...

Yatado medium You must request deletion of your Yatado data before deleting the related social account. show info...

Yelp easy No Info Available

YouTube impossible You can’t delete your YouTube account without deleting your entire Google or Google+ account. But you can delete your YouTube channel. show info...

Zattoo easy No Info Available

Zoho easy No Info Available

Zurker easy No Info Available