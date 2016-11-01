Spring is in the air. That means parties, barbecues, and of course, a lot more beer and drinking. While there’s nothing wrong with drinking, Drinking and Driving is still a major problem across the United States. We set out to see how bad it really is. Check out the map, then scroll below for our data!
 

map2

 

DUIs are going up in America. Over 10,000 people were killed  and more then 200,000 were inured in 2015  alone as a direct result of someone driving under the influence. We set out to figure out how bad drunk driving is in America, and the results are bad. To create a ranking of states, we took a combination of deaths directly attributable to DUIs, DUI arrests per 100,000 people, and drinking too much before driving, as reported by drivers themselves.  We then created a weighted formula. The results are below – let us know how your state did and what you think in the comments!

(Our data came from the CDC, and MADD, which aggregates state data).

The States with the Worst DUI Problems

Ranking, Worst to BestStateNo. of fatalitiesRate (of all total traffic deaths)Increase/Decrease from last yearDUI death rate (per 100,000)DUI arrestsDUI Arrest Rate (per 100,000)Percentage of Adults Who Reported Drinking Too Much Before Driving, 2014
1Wyoming560.38%16.7% increase9.563,1575391.4
2North Dakota500.38%9.1% decrease6.606,3518383.4
3South Dakota430.33%2.3% decrease4.977,3058442.2
4Montana750.34%2.7% increase7.193,6743522.4
5South Carolina3010.31%9.1% decrease6.0716,2723281.6
6Mississippi1750.26%1.7% increase5.866,8892301.6
7New Mexico980.33%16.2% decrease4.718,5424101.1
8Kentucky1920.25%12.3% increase4.3317,8254021.4
9Maine520.33%40.5% increase3.915,7564321.7
10Arkansas1490.28%9.6% increase4.996,9192321.4
11Idaho700.32%32.1% increase4.165,8443471.6
12Texas13230.38%8.5% decrease4.7564,9712331.8
13Louisiana2450.34%8% decrease5.235,3391142.2
14Wisconsin1890.33%14.5% increase3.2724,5884252.2
15North Carolina4110.30%13.2% increase4.0535,9673541.2
16Alabama2470.29%6.8% decrease5.087,8631621.3
17Arizona2720.31%36% increase3.9222,3673231.6
18Oklahoma1700.27%9% increase4.3311,1012830.9
19Tennessee2520.26%7.7% decrease3.7923,1503481.1
20Alaska230.36%4.5% increase3.103,1634261.6
21Colorado1510.28%5.6% decrease2.7325,5624611.9
22Missouri2240.26%9.3% increase3.6819,4493191.3
23Nebraska650.26%8.3% increase3.415,3482802.5
24Oregon1550.35%56.5% increase3.799,0192201.6
25Nevada970.30%4.3% increase3.307,6122592.2
26Pennsylvania3640.30%4.3% increase2.8544,6153491.8
27West Virginia710.27%15.5% decrease3.884,5432480.5
28Florida7970.27%14.8% increase3.8731,7831541.7
29Hawaii330.35%10% increase2.315,2503682.1
30Iowa780.24%14.3% decrease2.499,0282882.8
31Ohio3130.28%3.6% increase2.6934,2542952
32California9140.29%4.3% increase2.33141,4583601.9
33Delaware410.33%21.2% decrease4.31386411.7
34Michigan2670.28%25.9% increase2.6926,8452702.2
35Vermont150.27%87.5% increase2.402,1443431.8
36New Hampshire330.29%13.8% increase2.474,7463561.3
37Minnesota1150.28%6.5% increase2.0820,8303771.9
38Maryland1590.31%22.3% increase2.6417,1002841.8
39Connecticut1030.39%6.2% increase2.888,1482281.9
40Georgia3660.26%31.2% increase3.5519,2171860.7
41Kansas840.24%22.2% decrease2.897,1862471.4
42Washington1480.26%12.1% increase2.0324,6273381.9
43Indiana1780.22%11.3% increase2.6814,4282181.6
44Virginia2080.28%3.7% decrease2.4720,4772431.5
45Rhode Island190.43%11.8% increase1.802,5912452.5
46Utah430.16%24.6% decrease1.418,8132890.8
47New Jersey1110.20%31.1% decrease1.2422,2012481.4
48Illinois3070.31%1.7% increase2.403,659291.8
49Massachusetts960.31%32.9% decrease1.418,2581212
50New York3110.28%0.3% decrease1.5828,9881471

 

 

 

